Records: Slain boy told Missouri authorities about abuse
An emaciated boy whose father later killed him and fed his remains to the family's pigs told Missouri authorities two years before his death that his dad and stepmother were abusing him, state records show. Adrian Jones was 5 in July 2013 when he told a Missouri Children's Division worker and a police officer that his father would kick him so hard on the back of his head that a "little bone come out," according to agency records released this week to media outlets in response to an open records request.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10)
|May 4
|Anonymous snob
|9
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Apr 27
|kcmodels
|540
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Apr 25
|Humanspirit
|3
|Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St...
|Apr 24
|Trumpenstien Poli...
|3
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 24
|pulte is a RICO
|3
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|Apr 24
|trump is a mohel
|1
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Apr 23
|Now_What-
|2
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC