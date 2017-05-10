Records: Slain boy told Missouri auth...

Records: Slain boy told Missouri authorities about abuse

2 hrs ago

An emaciated boy whose father later killed him and fed his remains to the family's pigs told Missouri authorities two years before his death that his dad and stepmother were abusing him, state records show. Adrian Jones was 5 in July 2013 when he told a Missouri Children's Division worker and a police officer that his father would kick him so hard on the back of his head that a "little bone come out," according to agency records released this week to media outlets in response to an open records request.

