Perspective: There's no way SB 588 violates Hancock
On Tuesday, State Auditor Nicole Galloway released a report suggesting the General Assembly may have passed legislation that will violate the Hancock Amendment's strict limits on raising revenue through taxes or fees. The potential offending legislation, according to Galloway's report, was Senate Bill 588, a bill that I carried in the Missouri House, to help Missourians who had turned their lives around to expunge non-violent offenses from their record if they met strict requirements.
