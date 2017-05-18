Mo. cop allegedly caught shoplifting meat, then begs to be let go. Store calls police anyway.
The Des Peres Police Department issued a summons for shoplifting to former Saint John Police Sgt. Matthew Barthelmass, who resigned after he was accused of shoplifting hamburger.
