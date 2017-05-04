Missouri Task Force 1 returns home from southeast Missouri flooding mission
The 25-person crew with the Missouri Task Force 1 arrived at the Boone County Fire Protection District Headquarters Sunday afternoon after spending more than a week helping with flooding in the southeast part of the state. The State Emergency Management Agency deployed crews to West Plains on April 28 ahead of the severe flooding.
