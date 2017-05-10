Missouri sheriff involved in inmate death removed from job

In this undated file photo, Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson sits behind his desk at the Mississippi County Detention Center in Charleston, Mo. Hutcheson, a Missouri sheriff who continued to work despite having his sheriff's license suspended after his arrest last month on assault and other charges, was involved in a jail altercation last week in which an inmate died, Missouri's top prosecutor said in calling for his firing on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.