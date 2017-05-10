Missouri Senate passes Real ID compliance measure
Missouri senators voted early Wednesday to give residents the option of whether to get a driver's license that complies with a federal identification requirement, which would allow people to board airplanes and enter military bases. Missouri is one of only five states that doesn't comply or have an extension to comply with a 2005 federal law that established tougher licensing requirements in the wake of the Sept.
