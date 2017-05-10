Missouri Senate passes Real ID compli...

Missouri Senate passes Real ID compliance measure

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Missouri senators voted early Wednesday to give residents the option of whether to get a driver's license that complies with a federal identification requirement, which would allow people to board airplanes and enter military bases. Missouri is one of only five states that doesn't comply or have an extension to comply with a 2005 federal law that established tougher licensing requirements in the wake of the Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10) May 4 Anonymous snob 9
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Apr 27 kcmodels 540
News Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr... Apr 25 Humanspirit 3
News Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St... Apr 24 Trumpenstien Poli... 3
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) Apr 24 pulte is a RICO 3
News Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w... Apr 24 trump is a mohel 1
News Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16) Apr 23 Now_What- 2
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,265 • Total comments across all topics: 280,917,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC