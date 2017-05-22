Missouri passes Slow Down to get Arou...

Missouri passes Slow Down to get Around legislation

5 hrs ago

The Missouri General Assembly approved legislation May 19, 2017, that is designed to protect workers in the waste and recycling industry on the state's roadways, making it the 16th state to pass such legislation, commonly referred to as Slow Down to Get Around . The Missouri Chapter of the National Waste and Recycling Association , Arlington, Virginia, worked with key stakeholders to develop this legislation and achieve its support in the Missouri legislature, according to a news release from the NWRA.

