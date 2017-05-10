Missouri passes bill to undo St.a Read Story Associated Press
Missouri's Republican-led Legislature gave final approval Friday to a bill banning cities from adopting minimum wages higher than the state's rate, which is currently $7.70 an hour. The intent is to reverse a $10 an hour minimum wage that took effect May 5 in St. Louis after being upheld by the courts.
Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Add your comments below
