Missouri passes bill to offer Real ID compliant licenses
Missouri lawmakers gave final approval Thursday night to a measure intended to avert a potentially frustrating scenario in which untold numbers of Missouri residents could have been turned away at airports because their driver's licenses no longer are accepted as valid identification. The legislation gives Missouri residents the option of getting driver's licenses or state identification cards that comply with the stricter proof-of-identity requirements contained in federal Real ID Act.
