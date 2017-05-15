Missouri panel drafts reforms after p...

Missouri panel drafts reforms after prison harassment claims

The Wichita Eagle

A special Missouri legislative committee on Tuesday announced sweeping recommendations on reforming the state's prison system in response to reports of sexual harassment and other misconduct by corrections employees. The House Subcommittee on Corrections Workforce Environment and Conduct said its suggestions are meant to eliminate what it called a hostile employee environment to which corrections workers were subjected.

