Missouri not required to give refunds
Missouri government's 2016 income didn't come close to the level triggering refunds to all taxpayers, State Auditor Nicole Galloway reported this week. In the required annual review of the impact of the 1980 "Hancock Amendment" on state revenues and spending, Galloway's staff determined last year's revenues of $10.3 billion were approximately $4.1 billion under the refund threshold and, therefore, not enough to trigger refunds under the amendment's requirements.
