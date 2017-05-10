Missouri Legislature Passes Sweeping Reforms To Employment Discrimination Law
The Missouri legislature has passed a bill that makes sweeping amendments to the Missouri Human Rights Act, including adopting the "motivating factor" standard for employment discrimination claims and excluding individuals from liability, among other things. The measure, Senate Bill 43 , was passed in the House of Representatives on May 8, 2017.
