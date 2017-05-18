Missouri lawman who helped calm Ferguson protests promoted
The Missouri State Highway Patrol captain who took control of protest security in Ferguson after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown will lead the agency's new Office of Community Engagement and Outreach. The patrol said Thursday that Ron Johnson will be director when the new office opens June 1 in St. Louis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100 mile yard sale vendor spots avaiable
|9 hr
|happypoppers
|1
|Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10)
|May 4
|Anonymous snob
|9
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Apr 27
|kcmodels
|540
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Apr 25
|Humanspirit
|3
|Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St...
|Apr 24
|Trumpenstien Poli...
|3
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 24
|pulte is a RICO
|3
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|Apr 24
|trump is a mohel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC