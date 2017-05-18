Missouri lawman who helped calm Fergu...

Missouri lawman who helped calm Ferguson protests promoted

10 hrs ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

The Missouri State Highway Patrol captain who took control of protest security in Ferguson after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown will lead the agency's new Office of Community Engagement and Outreach. The patrol said Thursday that Ron Johnson will be director when the new office opens June 1 in St. Louis.

