Missouri House, Greitens push utilities proposal

A Missouri House committee on Tuesday advanced a proposal that would allow steel-works companies and aluminum smelters to negotiate lower electricity rates just as Gov. Eric Greitens led a rally of about 200 people from across the state urging lawmakers to support it. The bill is meant to bring jobs to the southeast corner of Missouri surrounding New Madrid that last year lost more than 900 jobs after an aluminum smelter closed.

