Missouri House advances utility rate bill to Senate

Lawmakers in the Missouri House have given final approval to a measure that could lower utility rates to certain companies in the state. The bill will allow the Public Service Commission to consider lower utility rates than what's allowed under state law for steel works facilities or aluminum smelters.

Chicago, IL

