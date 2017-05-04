Missouri appears most entrenched hold...

Missouri appears most entrenched holdout on Real ID mandates

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: News Tribune

Some Missouri lawmakers are so concerned about stricter driver's license requirements mandated by the federal government they're determined to defy the standards, risking new hassles next year for residents trying to fly or enter military installations. Of the handful of states that haven't fully enacted key provisions of the 2005 Real ID Act, Missouri appears to be the most entrenched holdout as it doesn't even offer residents an enhanced ID to circumvent some of the potential penalties for noncompliance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10) 6 hr Anonymous snob 9
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Apr 27 kcmodels 540
News Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr... Apr 25 Humanspirit 3
News Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St... Apr 24 Trumpenstien Poli... 3
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) Apr 24 pulte is a RICO 3
News Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w... Apr 24 trump is a mohel 1
News Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16) Apr 23 Now_What- 2
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,903 • Total comments across all topics: 280,781,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC