Missouri appears most entrenched holdout on Real ID mandates

Some Missouri lawmakers are so concerned about stricter driver's license requirements mandated by the federal government they're determined to defy the standards, risking new hassles next year for residents trying to fly or enter military installations. Of the handful of states that haven't fully enacted key provisions of the 2005 Real ID Act, Missouri appears to be the most entrenched holdout as it doesn't even offer residents an enhanced ID to circumvent some of the potential penalties for noncompliance.

