Missouri agency to fund stream gauges that monitor flooding
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has pledged to fund nearly 50 stream gauges used to monitor potential flooding along rivers. The Springfield News-Leader reports the Missouri Water Science Center in Rolla manages more than 270 real-time gauges, but 49 of them were scheduled for deactivation in July due to unspecified threats to funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10)
|Thu
|Anonymous snob
|9
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Apr 27
|kcmodels
|540
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Apr 25
|Humanspirit
|3
|Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St...
|Apr 24
|Trumpenstien Poli...
|3
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 24
|pulte is a RICO
|3
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|Apr 24
|trump is a mohel
|1
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Apr 23
|Now_What-
|2
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC