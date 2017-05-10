Miller County Working On Prescription Drug Monitoring Program
The Miller County Health Center has begun working with other Missouri counties to implement their own prescription drug monitoring program. Administrator Bruce Jenkins says with the session ending as the state's proposal for a prescription drug monitoring program failed, a lot of counties are beginning to look at joining this initiative.
