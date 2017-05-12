Mentally ill ending up in nursing hom...

Mentally ill ending up in nursing homes in Kansas, Missouri and elsewhere

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Capital-Journal

They're laughing together in selfies he took barely a year ago - before that day he hurled her onto the gravel of their Hickman Mills driveway so hard that her lung collapsed. Before she cowered in wait for the police, watching him leaning against her car with a cigarette as if nothing had happened in his mysterious world living with schizophrenia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10) May 4 Anonymous snob 9
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Apr 27 kcmodels 540
News Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr... Apr 25 Humanspirit 3
News Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St... Apr 24 Trumpenstien Poli... 3
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) Apr 24 pulte is a RICO 3
News Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w... Apr 24 trump is a mohel 1
News Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16) Apr 23 Now_What- 2
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,309 • Total comments across all topics: 281,007,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC