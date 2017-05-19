Man Charged in Death of Girlfriend's ...

Man Charged in Death of Girlfriend's Daughter After 'Wrestling Moves': Cops

Read more: Yahoo!

A Missouri man and woman have been charged in the death of a toddler who cops say was severely injured by the man's "wrestling moves." Richard Gamache, 24, is charged with first-degree child abuse related to the death of a 2-year-old Jefferson County girl, identified only as "A.C.," who was found having seizures when EMS responded to a 911 call on May 16. Emergency crews said the girl's body had multiple bruises and she was immediately transported to a hospital for further treatment, according to a probable cause statement.

