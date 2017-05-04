Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson Encourages All Missourians to Observe Older Americans Month
Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson is encouraging all Missourians to observe the month of May as Older Americans Month. The observation began in 1963 under President Kennedy to address growing concerns of then one-third of 17 million American seniors living in poverty.
