Interview with Matthew Hulbert: Guerr...

Interview with Matthew Hulbert: Guerrilla Warfare

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: HistoryNet

Matthew Hulbert started with Jesse James and ended up exploring how the Civil War helped win the West. His 2016 The Ghosts of Guerrilla Memory: How Civil War Bushwhackers Became Gunslingers in the American West showcases how guerrilla warfare in Missouri was remembered, mis-remembered, or forgotten.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HistoryNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
100 mile yard sale vendor spots avaiable May 19 happypoppers 1
News Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10) May 4 Anonymous snob 9
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Apr 27 kcmodels 540
News Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr... Apr 25 Humanspirit 3
News Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St... Apr 24 Trumpenstien Poli... 3
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) Apr 24 pulte is a RICO 3
News Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w... Apr 24 trump is a mohel 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,221,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC