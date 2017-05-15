Inside the class that teaches Missouri lawmakers when it's OK to pull the trigger
The PowerPoint image on the projector screen showed a young girl huddled in a corner, near the words "When the wolf pounds at your door." On the opposite side of the room hung framed portraits of the 31 Missouri state troopers killed in the line of duty since the state's founding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10)
|May 4
|Anonymous snob
|9
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Apr 27
|kcmodels
|540
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Apr 25
|Humanspirit
|3
|Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St...
|Apr 24
|Trumpenstien Poli...
|3
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 24
|pulte is a RICO
|3
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|Apr 24
|trump is a mohel
|1
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Apr 23
|Now_What-
|2
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC