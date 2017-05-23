Indiana man pleads guilty to charges in connection with kickback scheme at John Cochran VA Center
An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a kickback scheme that ran for three years while he was a supervisor at the HVAC shop and the John Cochran Veterans Administration Medical Center in St. Louis, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.
