In 1946, Winston Churchill gave a speech at a tiny Missouri college...
On March 5, 1946, Winston Churchill stepped up to the podium at a tiny college in rural Fulton, Missouri. Flanked by US President Harry Truman, the former British prime minister proceeded to point out the cold war brewing between America and Soviet Russia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
