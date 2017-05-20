High Steaks: 10th Annual ROC City Rib Fest Opens at New Location
The 10th annual ROC City Rib Fest opens Friday afternoon at it's new location at the Barnard Fireman's Field in Greece. There's local BBQ and grill masters from as far away as Missouri and Florida in this year's festival.
