Greitens wants special session to hel...

Greitens wants special session to help lure smelter to Southeast Missouri

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will call a special session of the General Assembly next week to focus on attracting a steel plant and an aluminum smelter to Southeast Missouri.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10) May 4 Anonymous snob 9
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Apr 27 kcmodels 540
News Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr... Apr 25 Humanspirit 3
News Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St... Apr 24 Trumpenstien Poli... 3
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) Apr 24 pulte is a RICO 3
News Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w... Apr 24 trump is a mohel 1
News Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16) Apr 23 Now_What- 2
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,491 • Total comments across all topics: 281,122,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC