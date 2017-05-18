Gov. Greitens to tour southeast MO ahead of special session on steel mill bill

The governor will be at the Noranda plant in New Madrid at 10 a.m.; at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff at 12:30 p.m.; at the Dexter Fire Department at 2:30 p.m.; and at Three Rivers Community College in Sikeston at 4:30 p.m. Greitens called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a special session to discuss just one thing: the steel mill bill that he said could create hundreds of jobs in southeast Missouri. The special session comes a week after the normally mild-mannered Republican representative from Portageville gave an impassioned speech on the floor of the Missouri House on May 12. Don Rone made a plea before the House to support his proposed amendment to Senate Bill 302 so that it could be sent back to the Senate.

