Gov. Greitens requests federal aid for state's 'historic' flooding
According to the governor's camp, the flooding led to hundreds of rescues and evacuations, as well as major damage and destruction to hundreds of homes and businesses. "As soon as safely possible, damage assessment teams began operating all over Missouri.
