Flooding suspends Amtrak service
Cross-state service by rail on Amtrak has been suspended because of flooding on Missouri rivers following last weekend's heavy rains. The Missouri Department of Transportation's Railroad Operations Manager Kristi Jamison said Amtrak had rail services Monday, but had to be suspended today.
