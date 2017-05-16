Flooding Causes Multiple Road Closures
Massive amounts of rain over the weekend cause quite a bit of havoc in the Lake Area. Early Sunday morning Ameren Missouri began opening the flood gates at Bagnell Dam after the lake reached just mere feet away from the same elevation as the devastating flood in July of 2015.
