Flood Update: Interstate 55 closes to...

Flood Update: Interstate 55 closes tonight, schools shut down tomorrow

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Oakville Call

Interstate 55 will close after midnight tonight - Tuesday, May 2 - between St. Louis and Jefferson counties, as heavy rains over the weekend still have more than 270 roads closed across the state, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation, or MoDOT. I-55 at the Meramec River between St. Louis and Jefferson counties is expected to close after midnight Tuesday night and remain closed for the rest of week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oakville Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Apr 27 kcmodels 540
News Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr... Apr 25 Humanspirit 3
News Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St... Apr 24 Trumpenstien Poli... 3
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) Apr 24 pulte is a RICO 3
News Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w... Apr 24 trump is a mohel 1
News Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16) Apr 23 Now_What- 2
News South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal... Apr 19 drop that duce 2
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,867 • Total comments across all topics: 280,746,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC