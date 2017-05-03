Flood Update: Interstate 55 closes tonight, schools shut down tomorrow
Interstate 55 will close after midnight tonight - Tuesday, May 2 - between St. Louis and Jefferson counties, as heavy rains over the weekend still have more than 270 roads closed across the state, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation, or MoDOT. I-55 at the Meramec River between St. Louis and Jefferson counties is expected to close after midnight Tuesday night and remain closed for the rest of week.
