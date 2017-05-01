Education 12 mins ago 3:48 p.m.President: University of Missouri System will add faculty
The four-campus University of Missouri System will not delay adding faculty, expanding research and supporting students until revenue rebounds from current budget shortfalls, President Mun Choi said. Choi said the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla will add 18 faculty members.
