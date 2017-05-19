Drunk driver gets 16 years for Kansas crash that killed Newark man, passenger
A Missouri who admitted driving drunk has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for causing a wreck in Topeka that killed a Newark man and a woman from Texas. Fernando De Jesus Osorino was sentenced Friday for two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving under the influence.
