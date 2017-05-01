Devil's Elbow ravaged by flooding
Flooding across mid-Missouri has affected many towns, but none more than the Route 66 hamlet of Devil's Elbow. According to the Waynesville Daily Guide , residents of Devil's Elbow were asked to evacuate by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
