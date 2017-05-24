Debate on punishing adults when children find guns stalls
The issues arises as Missouri recorded six children ages 3 and under dying in accidental shootings between 2014 and 2016, according to data compiled by The Associated Press and the USA TODAY Network, which examined cases across the country in which children killed themselves or other children after gaining access to unsecured firearms. Under Missouri law, anyone who sells, leases, loans, or gives away a firearm to a minor without the parent or guardian's consent can be charged with a class A misdemeanor.
