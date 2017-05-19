Crime 21 mins ago 4:23 p.m.Man pleads guilty to stolen valor, has history of fraud
This mugshot was taken when Mark B. Chartrand, 46, was arrested in St. Louis in 2015 for passing bad check of more than $500. On May, 25, he pleaded guilty to posing as a purple heart recipient to defraud people in California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New numbers confirm growth
|5 min
|Bella_Donna
|1
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|1 hr
|Boorish Businessman
|25
|100 mile yard sale vendor spots avaiable
|May 19
|happypoppers
|1
|Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10)
|May 4
|Anonymous snob
|9
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Apr 27
|kcmodels
|540
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|3
|Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St...
|Apr '17
|Trumpenstien Poli...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC