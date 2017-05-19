Crime 21 mins ago 4:23 p.m.Man pleads...

Crime 21 mins ago 4:23 p.m.Man pleads guilty to stolen valor, has history of fraud

This mugshot was taken when Mark B. Chartrand, 46, was arrested in St. Louis in 2015 for passing bad check of more than $500. On May, 25, he pleaded guilty to posing as a purple heart recipient to defraud people in California.

Chicago, IL

