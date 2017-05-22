Confederate monuments, flash points after the 2015 church shootings, aren't going away
Confederate monuments, flash points after the 2015 Charleston church shootings, aren't going away. There are too many of them in too many places - not just in the South, but across the USA.
|100 mile yard sale vendor spots avaiable
|May 19
|happypoppers
|1
|Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10)
|May 4
|Anonymous snob
|9
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Apr 27
|kcmodels
|540
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Apr 25
|Humanspirit
|3
|Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St...
|Apr 24
|Trumpenstien Poli...
|3
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 24
|pulte is a RICO
|3
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|Apr 24
|trump is a mohel
|1
