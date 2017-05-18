Businesses concerned with Ozark River...

Businesses concerned with Ozark Riverways park closure

2 hrs ago Read more: News Tribune

Some business owners near Missouri's Ozark National Scenic Riverways are expressing concern about how the temporary closure of park sites and rivers after recent flooding could affect communities heavily relying on summer tourism. The National Park Service spent days reviewing flood damage to buildings, camp sites and rivers earlier this month, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported .

