Alton murder suspect apprehended in Maplewood, Missouri by U.S. Marshals and Alton Police
Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons told Riverbender.com Cameron D. Matlock, 25, was apprehended while "hiding out" in Maplewood, Missouri late Wednesday afternoon. Matlock was charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon following the murder of Derrance Taylor, 34, early in the morning hours of May 14, 2017 in the 900 block of Union in Alton.
