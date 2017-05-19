Alton murder suspect apprehended in M...

Alton murder suspect apprehended in Maplewood, Missouri by U.S. Marshals and Alton Police

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons told Riverbender.com Cameron D. Matlock, 25, was apprehended while "hiding out" in Maplewood, Missouri late Wednesday afternoon. Matlock was charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon following the murder of Derrance Taylor, 34, early in the morning hours of May 14, 2017 in the 900 block of Union in Alton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... 1 hr WelbyMD 14
100 mile yard sale vendor spots avaiable May 19 happypoppers 1
News Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10) May 4 Anonymous snob 9
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Apr 27 kcmodels 540
News Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr... Apr 25 Humanspirit 3
News Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St... Apr '17 Trumpenstien Poli... 3
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) Apr '17 pulte is a RICO 3
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Microsoft
  4. Recession
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,519 • Total comments across all topics: 281,282,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC