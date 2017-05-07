77 miles of Mississippi River closes to traffic
The flooded cabin is completely submerged with only the green roof visible as it heads down the river until it approaches the bridge But people living along smaller rivers - like the Meramec in suburban St. Louis and the Black River, which cuts through southeast Missouri and northeast Arkansas - are dreading what they'll find. The murky waters of the Black River surround businesses and two cars along USA 67 in Pocahontas, Ark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10)
|May 4
|Anonymous snob
|9
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Apr 27
|kcmodels
|540
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Apr 25
|Humanspirit
|3
|Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St...
|Apr 24
|Trumpenstien Poli...
|3
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 24
|pulte is a RICO
|3
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|Apr 24
|trump is a mohel
|1
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Apr 23
|Now_What-
|2
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC