2018 guard Torrence Watson includes B...

2018 guard Torrence Watson includes Butler, Creighton and Marquette in Top 8

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: Big East Coast Bias

Watson is recognized as a three-star via 247Sports Composite, but 247Sports on their own have him as a four-star. He's listed as the third-best player in the state of Missouri, with only SLU commit Carte'Are Gordon and Louisville Cardinals commit Courtney Ramey ahead of him as of right now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big East Coast Bias.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... 4 hr fingers mcgurke 106
Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07) May 27 JMM82 5
News 7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14) May 27 Geezer 5
News New numbers confirm growth May 26 Bella_Donna 1
100 mile yard sale vendor spots avaiable May 19 happypoppers 1
News Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10) May 4 Anonymous snob 9
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Apr '17 kcmodels 540
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,202 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC