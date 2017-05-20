2018 guard Torrence Watson includes Butler, Creighton and Marquette in Top 8
Watson is recognized as a three-star via 247Sports Composite, but 247Sports on their own have him as a four-star. He's listed as the third-best player in the state of Missouri, with only SLU commit Carte'Are Gordon and Louisville Cardinals commit Courtney Ramey ahead of him as of right now.
