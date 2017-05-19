20-foot python on the loose in Missouri
Giant 20-foot Burmese python dubbed 'SS Wraps' is on the loose in Missouri after it escaped its owner's home Ben Trexel III last saw his pet serpent on May 18, before a branch crashed through his roof during a storm Trexel, a pizza deliveryman, has been raising the python or nine years, since it was a six-inch-long hatchling Trexel, 30, who has four young children, says SS Wraps means a lot to his family and he oes not want him harmed Somewhere in the Missouri Ozarks, there is a 20-foot Burmese python on the loose, and its owner desperately wants his slithery pet back.
