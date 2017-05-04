2 North LA Red Cross volunteers helping Missouri flood victims
Two volunteers from the North Louisiana chapter of the American Red Cross are bound for Missouri this week to help flood victims there. The volunteers departing Wednesday and Thursday - Shaniqua Washington and Tracy Haacker - will help out at shelters for those forced to leave their homes.
