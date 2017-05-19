19,000 could lose insurance in Missouri

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued May 24 at 5:42PM EDT expiring May 24 at 11:00PM EDT in effect for: Highlands, Lee Coastal Flood Statement issued May 24 at 5:06PM EDT expiring May 25 at 8:00AM EDT in effect for: Pinellas Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued May 24 at 2:50PM EDT expiring May 24 at 11:00PM EDT in effect for: Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Lee, Polk Coastal Flood Watch issued May 23 at 2:32PM EDT expiring May 25 at 8:00AM EDT in effect for: Pinellas Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City is the latest insurer to announce it is withdrawing from Obamacare next year, citing big losses and uncertainty. The move would leave nearly 19,000 residents in Western Missouri without a coverage option unless another carrier steps in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.