Wonder Boys remain 2nd in Central Region Rankings

Coming off a victory at the Natural State Classic earlier this week, the Arkansas Tech men's golf team held on to the No. 2 spot in the final NCAA Division II Central Region Rankings before the Great American Conference Championships next week.

