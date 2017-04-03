With Gorsuch nomination to Supreme Court, Senate seems poised to kill a tradition
The Senate Republicans who kept a Supreme Court seat vacant for more than nine months last year appear poised to change one of the Senate's most-treasured rules in order to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to the position by a simple majority vote. Amid mutual blame-casting so bitter that it's bound to poison future deliberations, no Republican on Tuesday publicly veered away from the potential rules change ominously known on Capitol Hill as the "nuclear option."
