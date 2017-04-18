Why My Coal Mining Grandfather's Deathbed Advice Applies To Minority Americans

Left to right: George Fermon , Benjamin F. Fermon , Jessie Fermon , Benjamin "Bizzy" Fermon , Harold Fermon, , Jessie Amy Anderson Fermon , Frances Fermon, Gladys Fermon My grandfather worked in coal and copper mines for 26 years doing back-breaking, dirty work that allowed him to support a family of nine children, purchase several acres of land, and become a community leader. Eventually, all those years in the Union Pacific mines affected his health.

