White Missourians 25 to 54 more likely to die from overdose
A report released this past week shows that white Missourians between the ages 25 to 54 are dying at a disproportionately high rate from drug overdoses. The report from the Missouri Hospital Association found 12,585 fatal overdoses in the state between 1999 and 2015, with the annual rate increasing 273 percent during that period.
